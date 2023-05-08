Good relationship with your child important in drug prevention

Parents who take time to talk and listen to their children, rather than just setting rules, can influence their teenagers when it comes to preventing substance use and reducing their harm, leading experts have said.

Three top researchers and academics told a webinar organised by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction that, contrary to messages over the years, parents do have an “important” role in influencing their children.

The experts stress it is a "complex issue" and that parents who have good relationships with their children, who nevertheless use alcohol or illegal drugs, have not failed as some children have temperaments or conditions that place limits on influence.

Ina Koning, associate professor at the University of Amsterdam, said: “Certain rules and restrictions, in combination with good communication and staying in touch with children — we know this is an effective way to deal with substance use of your child.”

She said every parent and child is different and what works for one child may not work for another. She added: “But stay in touch [with them], know where they are, create the family context where the child is willing to share information with you rather than keeping secrets. It's good to ask questions and to be open with what your child wants to share with you.”

She said in relation to alcohol, research has shown that it is important to postpone the onset of drinking, until the legal age. “That’s important for parents to stick to and explain that to your child and why. That is one thing you could do.”

Terese Glatz, associate professor at Örebro University, Sweden, said:

When we talk of qualitative communication with your child we mean taking the time to talk with your child, not constantly nagging or telling the child these short messages.

“Take the time to listen. We know from research that information we get from children’s whereabouts is from their own disclosures. If you are not taking the time to talk in a qualitative way you may not get as much information.”

Ms Koning said there is research which indicates a “significant indirect effect” between parents who have this qualitative communication with their children and the child's ability to refrain from taking substances.

“We believe it has to do with motivation," she said. "If you are communicating in a qualitative way, children may not only be able to refrain but are motivated to refrain, but if you are just imposing rules, the child may not be willing to adhere.”