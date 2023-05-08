Ukrainians living in tents being subjected to anti-immigration abuse 

A group of homeless asylum seekers who are camping on a street in Dublin say they are being harassed by anti-immigration campaigners.

Up to 14 tents have been erected side by side outside the offices of the International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) on Mount Street — as the government struggles to find accommodation for refugees.

One Ukrainian asylum seeker living there said they are being subjected to a campaign of harassment by some people throughout the day.

The tents are pitched outside the offices of the IPAS. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

“All day people are coming and telling us to go home, get out, leave, you should not be here," said Mykola Shvets.

“They speak about their own Irish people, they say ‘go home, leave’ and there is not room for the people like us.

“I come from Ukraine. The war is there, I come because I can’t fight I have this injury on my forehead. I am here now. I don’t want to be.

They tell us, some of the people, to go, get out and go home.

"It is not nice. I don’t want to be here, I want to be at home. Right now I am sleeping here like this. I want a job and to live normal life."

Since November, a number of anti-immigration protests have taken place all over the country, as the housing crisis continues.

In February, the Policing Authority heard that the majority of the rallies were in Dublin. The protests have become smaller in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, figures from the Department of Integration show the government has been unable to house 582 International Protection applicants since May 5.

The department said: “We currently have six Ukrainian International Protection applicants unaccommodated. All are single males. Four arrived in March and two in April.

“These individuals applied for international protection.

“For a number of months, the Department has been experiencing a severe shortage of accommodation.

"It is challenging to source accommodation for IP applicants, particularly single males. Any questions relating to the international protection process and the temporary protection directive should be directed to the Department of Justice."

The Irish Examiner has asked the gardaí for a comment.