Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Sligo

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Co Sligo (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 12:00
Greg Murphy and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Co Sligo on Monday.

The body of Angela Canavan, 50s, was discovered at a residence on St John's Terrace in Sligo town shortly after 8.30pm on Monday.

A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem was conducted but the results are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

On Sunday police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.

He is currently in detention at a gardai station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The spokesperson said anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 9157000 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.

