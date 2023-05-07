Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Sligo

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the discovery of a woman's body in Co Sligo on Monday.
The body of Angela Canavan, 50s, was discovered at a residence on St John's Terrace in Sligo town shortly after 8.30pm on Monday.
A garda spokesperson said a post-mortem was conducted but the results are not being disclosed for operational reasons.
On Sunday police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder.
He is currently in detention at a gardai station in the North Western Region under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The spokesperson said anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo garda station on 071 9157000 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111.