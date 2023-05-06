Two arrests after man is beaten with hammer in Belfast

Two arrests after man is beaten with hammer in Belfast
The PSNI has appealed for information about an assault in east Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sat, 06 May, 2023 - 16:41
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives investigating an incident in which a man was beaten with a hammer as he lay in bed in Belfast have made two arrests.

Police received a report that the assault occurred shortly after 7am on Saturday inside a property on the Woodstock Road area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that two men gained entry to the property and assaulted the man as he lay in bed, beating him about the head and body with a hammer.

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

“Two men, aged in their 30s and 40s, have since been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

“They remain in custody at this time, assisting with inquiries.”

The spokesperson added: “Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage, to contact us on 101, quoting reference 415 of 6/5/23.”

More in this section

Car thief, car theft Three youths arrested after multiple vehicle thefts in Wicklow
Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin Nine arrests made by gardai during day of action in Dublin
King Charles III coronation Pádraig Hoare: Meeting honorary Corkonians in London on coronation day
AssaultPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Suspected ammunition recovered by police following a PSNI operation (PSNI/PA)</p>

Suspected military-style weapon recovered after PSNI target criminal gang

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd