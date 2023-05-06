Three youths arrested after multiple vehicle thefts in Wicklow

Gardaí in Wicklow have arrested three male youths following the theft of a "number of vehicles near Rathnew in the early hours of this morning.
All three were detained at a garda station in Wicklow - but they are since been released, with a garda spokesperson confirming it was pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion programme.
The vehicles involved in the thefts were imported from outside the European market.
The spokesperson said: "Gardaí would like to remind the public of the security vulnerabilities associated with such vehicles.
"Earlier this year, statistics from An Garda Síochána showed a growth in Car Theft / Unauthorised Taking of a Vehicle offences. This is driven by the theft of second-hand imported cars from outside Europe, and may be due to the lack of security features in the most commonly stolen imported vehicles."
Examples of a lack of these features included no fitted immobiliser or a car alarm system not being fully installed - making these vehicles extremely vulnerable to hot-wiring.
In some cases, models which have keyless ignitions have been stolen
General vehicle security advice is:
- Do not leave valuables on show Lock doors and fully close windows
- Fit an alarm
- Retrofit an Immobiliser or use a physical lock Install a tracker
- Use physical security features such as a steering wheel lock and catalytic converter lock
- Fit theft-resistant number plate fittings
- Park under streetlights
- Park where there is CCTV when possible