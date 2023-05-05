Colleagues pay tribute as long-serving editor of 'The Echo' retires

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Gubbins, the long-serving editor of The Echo in Cork, who has retired after more than two decades at the helm.

Mr Gubbins, who started his career in journalism in the 1970s, was described as a gentleman and mentor who developed the newspaper's brand, improved its content, and fostered journalistic talent over the years.

Dan Linehan, general manager, Irish Times Regionals; Mikie Sheehan, CFO, Irish Times Group; Tom Fitzpatrick, editor, Irish Examiner; Gráinne McGuinness, newly appointed editor of 'The Echo' and EchoLive.ie, and Karen O'Donoghue, managing director of the 'Irish Examiner' and 'The Echo' with work colleagues and friends in the editorial offices at Assumption Rd, Blackpool, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Deirdre Veldon, the managing director of the Irish Times Group, paid tribute to his outstanding service to both the Echo and Examiner over 45 years.

“He has played a key role, not only in the digital transformation and success of the Echo title in recent years, but also to the Irish journalism industry through his efforts in developing a new generation of talented journalists,” she said.

Mr Gubbins described himself as incredibly fortunate and blessed to have worked with so many great colleagues. He recalled his first day joining the news team in a cigarette-smoke-filled Echo and Examiner newsroom in 1978.

“I was quite in awe of them because I knew their work, but they embraced the young fella from Fermoy,” he said.

They took me into their group and helped me to get my work done, to be a reporter, and as the years went on, to do the other roles.

Eoghan Dinan, John McHale, Rory Noonan, and Maurice Gubbins. Picture: Larry Cummins

One of the country's most experienced journalists, Mr Gubbins, who celebrates his 66th birthday next week, started his career in journalism with The Southern Star in the 1970s before joining The Corkman newspaper.

He joined the then- Cork Examiner in 1978 where he worked as a reporter, education correspondent, senior correspondent, night news editor, and group news editor, covering major stories including the Buttevant train crash, the Air India tragedy, and the Whiddy Island disaster, before he joined The Echo as deputy editor in 1997 and was appointed editor in 2001.

Dan Linehan, the manager of Irish Times Regionals, and former chief executive of The Echo who appointed Mr Gubbins as editor, paid tribute to his ability to identify and nurture journalistic talent.

Karen O'Donoghue, managing director of the 'Irish Examiner' and 'The Echo'; Gráinne McGuinness, newly appointed editor of 'The Echo' and EchoLive.ie; Maurice Gubbins, retired editor 'The Echo' and EchoLive.ie; Mikie Sheehan, CFO, Irish Times Group; and Dan Linehan, general manager, Irish Times Regionals. Picture: Larry Cummins

“It is some testament to the man that if you go back 22 years before his appointment, there were six editors of The Echo in that time,” he said. "He is still as hungry and good today as he was when he started."

He also paid tribute to his decency and kindness and said: “Kindness is the default in Maurice.”

Karen O’Donoghue, the managing director of the Irish Examiner and The Echo, described him as a true gentleman.

“He always saw the positive, and he found a solution,” she said.

It has been a privilege to work alongside him."

Tom Fitzpatrick, the editor of the Irish Examiner, who worked under Mr Gubbins on The Echo some 15 years ago, praised him for his encouragement and support of so many journalists over the years.

Maurice Gubbins with 'Irish Examiner' editor Tom Fitzpatrick. Picture: Larry Cummins

“ The Echo is a heartbeat of the city, and the fact that it is still so integral to people’s lives is a testament to this man,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Veldon also announced the appointment of Gráinne McGuinness as Mr Gubbins’ successor as editor of The Echo and Echolive — the paper's first female editor.

Ms McGuinness, who joined the group in 2014, has worked as news editor of The Echo and Echolive since 2020.