Colleagues pay tribute as long-serving editor of 'The Echo' retires

Tributes have been paid to Maurice Gubbins, the long-serving editor ofin Cork, who has retired after more than two decades at the helm.
A collection of the latest business articles from - and about - the Cork region from the Irish Examiner's business team and their contributers.
Mr Gubbins, who started his career in journalism in the 1970s, was described as a gentleman and mentor who developed the newspaper's brand, improved its content, and fostered journalistic talent over the years.
Deirdre Veldon, the managing director of the Irish Times Group, paid tribute to his outstanding service to both the Echo and Examiner over 45 years.
“He has played a key role, not only in the digital transformation and success of thetitle in recent years, but also to the Irish journalism industry through his efforts in developing a new generation of talented journalists,” she said.
Mr Gubbins described himself as incredibly fortunate and blessed to have worked with so many great colleagues. He recalled his first day joining the news team in a cigarette-smoke-filledand newsroom in 1978.
“I was quite in awe of them because I knew their work, but they embraced the young fella from Fermoy,” he said.
One of the country's most experienced journalists, Mr Gubbins, who celebrates his 66th birthday next week, started his career in journalism within the 1970s before joining newspaper.
He joined the then-in 1978 where he worked as a reporter, education correspondent, senior correspondent, night news editor, and group news editor, covering major stories including the Buttevant train crash, the Air India tragedy, and the Whiddy Island disaster, before he joined as deputy editor in 1997 and was appointed editor in 2001.
Dan Linehan, the manager of Irish Times Regionals, and former chief executive ofwho appointed Mr Gubbins as editor, paid tribute to his ability to identify and nurture journalistic talent.
“It is some testament to the man that if you go back 22 years before his appointment, there were six editors ofin that time,” he said. "He is still as hungry and good today as he was when he started."
He also paid tribute to his decency and kindness and said: “Kindness is the default in Maurice.”
Karen O’Donoghue, the managing director of theand , described him as a true gentleman.
“He always saw the positive, and he found a solution,” she said.
Tom Fitzpatrick, the editor of the, who worked under Mr Gubbins on some 15 years ago, praised him for his encouragement and support of so many journalists over the years.
“is a heartbeat of the city, and the fact that it is still so integral to people’s lives is a testament to this man,” he said.
Meanwhile, Ms Veldon also announced the appointment of Gráinne McGuinness as Mr Gubbins’ successor as editor ofand Echolive — the paper's first female editor.
Ms McGuinness, who joined the group in 2014, has worked as news editor ofand Echolive since 2020.