Karen O'Donoghue appointed managing director of the Irish Examiner and The Echo

Karen O’Donoghue has been named managing director of the Irish Examiner and The Echo.

A Cork native, Ms O'Donoghue previously held the position of marketing director with both media titles. She joined the Irish Examiner in 2003, overseeing marketing campaigns delivered nationwide including 'Whatever else happens, we’re always here' and 'Every story matters'. She also led creative campaigns for the Irish Examiner’s 180th anniversary in 2021 and The Echo’s 130th anniversary last year and helped launch new events including ieStyle Live.