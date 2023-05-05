Karen O'Donoghue appointed managing director of the Irish Examiner and The Echo

Karen O’Donoghue has been named managing director of theand .
A Cork native, Ms O'Donoghue previously held the position of marketing director with both media titles. She joined thein 2003, overseeing marketing campaigns delivered nationwide including 'Whatever else happens, we’re always here' and 'Every story matters'. She also led creative campaigns for the ’s 180th anniversary in 2021 and ’s 130th anniversary last year and helped launch new events including ieStyle Live.
She has also overseen the branding strategy for both titles, managed the introduction of data analytics, the rebranding of the Evening Echo toand Echolive.ie and has led the integration of the ’s subscription offering, which now has 20,000 digital and home delivery subscribers.
As managing director, she leads a growing organisation of more than 200 people, with offices in Cork and Dublin, producing digital websites, newspapers, podcasts, live events and streaming.
"I'm delighted and honoured to accept the position of managing director of theand ," Ms O'Donoghue said. "Having worked in the organisation for many years I'm truly committed to both long-standing brands and the difference our journalism makes across both print and digital platforms.''
''I believe my background in marketing, data analytics and subscriptions will be very beneficial in leading the business into the future."
In her role, Ms O'Donoghue reports into group managing director, Deirdre Veldon, who said: ''I am delighted Karen is joining the new group senior management team. As we move into our next stage of development, Karen's consumer focus will be invaluable in helping us to attract and retain new audiences for our digital services."