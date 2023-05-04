Cost of building apartments is 30% cheaper in UK and Europe, Cabinet to be told

The cost of constructing apartments can be almost 30% lower in the UK and other European countries compared to Dublin, Cabinet is due to be told today.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien is to bring forward a comparative analysis study which has found that electrical, plumbing, heating, and ventilation costs are higher in Dublin than in other locations reviewed across all dwelling types.

Construction costs to build the same scheme house in Birmingham to the same specification as is built in Dublin, are approximately 15% lower on a per square metre basis.

However, construction costs of an actual scheme house built in Birmingham are up to 29% lower than a typical house built in Dublin, due to a combination of differences in local market conditions and labour costs in the UK, differences in scope such as no ensuites or fitted wardrobes, and differences in sizing.

The report has recommended a number of actions, including the rollout of training and an awareness programme in relation to the cost impact of materials and finishes com­monly used in the residential construction sector, and the potential for alternative high-quality, innovative, and cost effective design solutions to assist in the planning and development process.

Meanwhile, Minister Eamon Ryan is to bring the latest progress report of the Climate Action Plan to Cabinet which shows that 75% — or 27 of the 36 actions — scheduled for delivery were completed on time in the first quarter of this year.

Key actions undertaken include the launch of the €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) to help improve biodiversity, climate, air and water quality. The scheme received 46,000 applications in the first three months of the year, accounting for a third of the 135,000 farms in the country.

The first quarter also saw the launch of Ireland’s first electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure strategy. The first three months of the year also saw a 31% increase in sustainable travel rates and EVs accounted for 24% of all new cars sold — surpassing diesel sales for the first time — and bringing the total number of EVs to just under 85,000.

Enterprise Minister Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney, will bring a memo to Cabinet to strengthen redundancy legislation.