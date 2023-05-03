Inquiry terms do not address accountability, say Women of Honour

A representative for the Women of Honour group has said the draft terms of reference for a statutory inquiry into Defence Forces abuse

does not deal with accountability.

The group met with Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin on Tuesday and said it was disappointed that the Government did not consult the group or victims prior to the draft.

“The fear going into that meeting was that he would hand us the terms of reference and that’s exactly what he did,” said Diane Byrne.

“We looked for engagement and asked for the drafting of the terms of reference to be a collaborative process. We were disappointed, to say the least.”

The group has said it wants a public tribunal and said that concerns raised about anonymity could be addressed.

Ms Byrne said she does not feel that the draft deals with accountability.

Mr Martin met with six groups in total, including representatives for the Defence Forces, the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (Raco), PDForra, as well as the Women and Men of Honour group.

Following the meetings, he said the department circulated a draft terms of reference and that the groups can make suggestions.

'Further consultation'

“There will be further engagement and further consultation before we firm up on an actual terms of reference,” said Mr Martin.

The establishment of a statutory inquiry was one of the recommendations of the Independent Review Group (IRG) which published a report in March detailing widespread abuse, bullying, and discrimination in the Defence Forces.

Ms Byrne said the terms of reference are based on the IRG recommendations which are “too narrow”. She said the focus is on policies and procedures rather than wrongdoing and addressing “concealment”.

She said the group now has to do a “body of work” again on making submissions. She said Mr Martin keeps mentioning time but that she would rather get the text right than do it quickly. “Perception is everything here,” she added.

In a statement following the meeting, the Women of Honour said they “remain with a feeling that the Government seeks to railroad through us and others without any courtesy or respect".

“It smells of the same institutional abuse as victims endured in the Defence Forces.

“Meetings should have been held to agree a process on terms of reference. Nothing less than a full public tribunal to ascertain the truth will work. The people of Ireland deserve the truth.”