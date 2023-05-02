Registration of imported used cars dips as electric vehicles surge

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be popular among Irish motorists as 1,870 new EVs were registered last month.

So far this year, 11,164 EVs have been registered — up almost 50% on the same period last year.

EVs, plug-in hybrids, and hybrids are increasing their market share with a combined 42%, according to the latest figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

EVs are most popular in Dublin and Cork with 5,180 and 1,177 new electric vehicles registered respectively so far this year.

"The electric vehicle share of the new car market has increased each month this year, with sales for the month of now April representing over 20% of the market," said SIMI Director General, Brain Cooke.

"The momentum behind new EV sales is clearly there, but we need to continue to incentivise EV purchases if we want to continue the growth in the new EV market share, but also to create an active used EV market."

Petrol cars still lead the way making up a third of the market share followed by diesel (22%), hybrid (17%), electric (17%), and plug-in hybrid (8%).

Meanwhile, the number of imported used cars dipped by 9% when compared to April 2022. Year-to-date imports saw a small rise of 2.8%.

Overall, the number of new cars registered in the month of April is up by 14% in comparison to April 2022 and up 16% on the same period last year.

Once again, Dublin and Cork lead the way accounting for 37% and 13% of the market respectively.

Mr Cooke noted that while new car registrations are up on last year, it remains 8% behind pre-covid 2019.

The top-selling car last month was the Dacia Sandero while the top-selling EV was the Volkswagen ID.4.