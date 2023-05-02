Post-bank holiday surge sees 'out of control' number of patients waiting on trolleys

Some 105 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Limerick.

Tue, 02 May, 2023 - 11:06
Sally Gorman

The May bank holiday weekend was followed by "another predictable" surge in trolley figures, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said.

Tuesday saw 704 patients waiting on trolleys in hospitals across the country, with 105 in University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

The number has increased when compared to the Easter bank holiday three weeks ago, when there were 593 patients waiting on trolleys.

UHL has the highest number of patients on trolleys on Tuesday, with the second highest figure being recorded at Cork University Hospital, where 68 patients are waiting for beds.

Fifteen of those waiting on beds across the country are under the age of 16. 

Commenting on the new figures, INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “We are seeing yet another predictable post-bank holiday surge in hospital overcrowding.

Of the five bank holidays we have had so far this year, we have seen out of control numbers of patients on trolleys in the days following.

"This level of overcrowding must not be allowed to continue further into the year. 

"Senior decision makers in both the HSE and Government must come together now to develop a year-round plan to tackle this crisis.”

Some radiation therapists work an extra four hours a day due to staffing shortfall

