GRA welcomes Policing Authority's concerns over garda disciplinary process

Frontline gardaí have welcomed comments from the Policing Authority that it has “considerable concerns” about the Garda disciplinary process.

The authority raised alarm at:

the “potentially inappropriate use” of discipline as a substitute for managing performance;

the length of time the process can take;

the impact suspensions can have on gardaí affected.

The intervention by the authority, contained in its most recent report, was welcomed by the Garda Representative Association (GRA), which has been highlighting the issue in recent years, including at its annual conference last week.

The number of personnel suspended from duty increased from 50 in March 2020 to 74 one year later, and to 107 in March 2022. It stood at 119 last March.

"The GRA is very pleased to see the Policing Authority express concerns about the current processes and potentially inappropriate use of discipline, as this is something our association has drawn attention to for many years,” said GRA president Brendan O’Connor.

"Members of An Garda Síochána must adhere to the very highest standards to protect themselves, their colleagues, and the public.

But we also believe in due process and fair investigation.”

In its Assessment of Policing Performance 2022, the authority said it has "considerable concerns as to the nature of the wider disciplinary processes within An Garda Síochána, including: The potentially inappropriate use of discipline as a proxy for performance management; the lengthy periods of time that the disciplinary processes take, and the resultant impact on suspension durations; and the suitability of the existing structures and processes to allow for the effective and appropriate issuing of sanctions on members and staff in breach of regulations”.

Department of Justice figures published last November showed that of the 112 people currently suspended, 31 were suspended in 2022, 34 were suspended in 2021, 29 were suspended in 2020, and 18 were suspended in previous years, including one as far back as 2014.

The authority noted that “new disciplinary regulations” going through the Department of Justice would offer improvements.

Mr O’Connor said: “We welcome any examination into the indefensible delays in investigations which have resulted in suspensions which are currently at an all-time high.

These suspensions, when not necessary, destroy the lives and careers of members and deny the community their service.”

He said the GRA raised the issue at last week's conference with Justice Minister Simon Harris, saying they believe they had given Garda HQ "ample opportunity” to engage.

“However, having made a submission to a review of the suspensions policy of An Garda Síochána 15 months ago, they have agreed to just one meeting with representative associations in that time,” said Mr O'Connor.

Garda figures published in July 2022 show that of the 110 people suspended, 17 were for sexual offences, 17 for theft/forgery, 16 for perverting the course of justice, 13 for disreputable conduct, 10 for drug offences, 10 for domestic violence, and nine for assault causing harm.