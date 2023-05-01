Irish firms sought for new four-day working week trial

Recruitment for a new four-day working week pilot programme has begun in Ireland on Monday, on International Workers' Day.

Organisations of all sizes from every sector are encouraged to join the trial, which is based on the 100-80-100 model.

The 100-80-100 model is where workers get 100% of their pay, for 80% of the time, in exchange for a commitment to delivering 100% of the output.

The campaign has been launched by Four Day Week Ireland, in conjunction with 4 Day Week Global, an international not-for-profit organisation.

Participants will undertake a training programme to re-evaluate how they work, ensuring maximum efficiency before embarking on the six-month trial, where their experience will be tracked by international experts in University College Dublin, Boston College and Cambridge University.

It is the second pilot of its kind in Ireland, and one of many globally.

Last year, 12 Irish companies completed the programme, with none returning to five days post-trial.

Increase in worker wellbeing

Elsewhere, results from the UK pilot with over 60 companies and almost 3,500 workers found a remarkable increase in worker wellbeing, with 71% of participants feeling less burnt out and 39% less stressed while on a four-day week.

That same cohort also enjoyed impressive business outcomes, with a 57% reduction in staff turnover and a 65% reduction in sick days.

Chair of the Four Day Week Ireland campaign Kevin Donoghue said: “As May Day originated from the struggle for the eight-hour workday over 150 years ago, it’s appropriate we mark the occasion by taking this important step towards a shorter workweek.

"The advancements in technology witnessed in recent decades mean we can achieve the same level of output in a shorter timeframe, so we must ensure the benefits of this fourth industrial revolution are shared with workers.

A four-day week is more than possible and long overdue.”

Chief executive of 4 Day Week Global, Dr Dale Whelehan said: “We’re delighted to be launching a second Irish trial after a very successful first round last year.

"From Australia to Brazil, there’s an unflagging momentum behind the international four-day week movement and it’s heartening to see Ireland be such a leader on this front.

Our research proves this model is not only better for workers, but better for business, society and the environment.

"The biggest risk an organisation can take right now is ignoring the benefits of reduced work time.”

Online information sessions about the programme are taking place this Thursday, May 4 and next Thursday, May 11 from 1-2pm.

Registration is free and can be done here.