Hundreds attend vigil in Strabane for victims of road collision

Hundreds attend vigil in Strabane for victims of road collision

People attend a vigil at Grotto in Strabane (Claudia Savage/PA)

Fri, 28 Apr, 2023 - 20:00
Claudia Savage, PA

A vigil has been held in Strabane for the victims of a road collision in Co Tyrone.

The victims from Strabane – named locally as Dan McKane, Christine McKane and their aunt Julia McSorley – died when the minivan they were travelling in collided with a lorry near Aughnacloy early on Thursday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene and four other people were taken to hospital.

People attend a vigil at Grotto in Strabane (Claudia Savage/PA)

The vigil took place at the Grotto in Strabane, with hundreds of people coming out to remember the victims and show support to the McKane and McSorley families.

Mourners filled the Grotto, while more lined the surrounding streets.

A moment of silence was observed and a candle was lit for each of the victims.

Father Declan Boland thanked those in attendance.

“Your presence here this evening is deeply appreciated,” he said.

He added: “We’re all at a loss of what to say, how to respond but we respond in the deepest way possible we gather together as a community of faith.”

Father Boland expressed condolences to the family on behalf of the community in Strabane.

“We’re standing in silent solidarity this evening with the McKane family, that they may not be overwhelmed by their loss,” he said.

A mass was also held in Aughnacloy in memory of the victims.

The incident has incited calls from politicians and community figures that the A5 road, where the incident occurred, is upgraded and made safer.

Read More

Deaths of three family members in Tyrone crash ‘too hard to comprehend’

More in this section

Tánaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine Tánaiste says ‘thoughts and prayers’ with family of Irishman killed in Ukraine
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary NUJ criticises Tánaiste’s Dáil comments about The Ditch website
Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary Refusing Gerry Adams a payout for quashed convictions was unlawful, court rules
CrashPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Antoinette Keegan who had two sisters die in the Stardust fire holding posters and candles with other people associated with the Stardust disaster meeting in the Garden of Remembrance before going to the first day of the Stardust inquest. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie</p>

Stardust inquest: Victim could only be identified by his watch

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd