Three dead and four injured in Tyrone crash

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 16:10
PA

Three people have died in a traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

Four others have been taken to hospital following the crash on Thursday morning the A5 Tullyvar Road area of Aughnacloy.

It is understood a minivan with several passengers and a lorry were involved in the collision.

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said those killed were from the Strabane area.

A spokesperson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s collision investigation unit said: “Officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced.

“The road remains closed at this stage.

“Four casualties have been taken to hospital. An update will follow in due course.”

