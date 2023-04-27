Deaths on Irish roads up 8% as public urged to drive safe over bank holiday weekend

Deaths on Irish roads up 8% as public urged to drive safe over bank holiday weekend

There will be an increased garda presence on roads nationwide this weekend. File Picture

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 12:57
Steven Heaney

The number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year has risen by 8%, according to new figures. 

56 people have been killed on Irish roads so far in 2023, an increase of four on the number of killed over the same period in 2022.

During last year's May bank holiday weekend alone, four fatalities and 27 serious injuries were recorded. There were also 2,820 speeding incidents. 91 drivers were caught not wearing a seatbelt, and 212 were caught using a mobile phone while driving.

154 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, with 13% of those arrests made between the hours of 6am and 2pm.

Overall, seven people have been killed and 83 people have been seriously injured over  May Bank Holiday weekends since 2018.

There will be an increased garda presence on roads nationwide this weekend and gardaí have urged people to take extra caution while driving over the "high-risk" period.

“As the May Bank Holiday weekend approaches, we urge you to prioritise safety on the roads," said Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau

"Gardaí will have a high visibility presence this weekend and a focus on the four lifesaver offences; speeding, mobile phone use while driving, seatbelt compliance and intoxicated driving," Chief Supt Humphries said. 

"It's up to each and every one of us to do our part to keep ourselves and others safe."

Chief Supt Humphries said motorists can do their part by driving within the speed limit and according to the road and traffic conditions, wearing seatbelts and ensuring all passengers do likewise.

“When behind the wheel, ignore your phone it’s not worth the distraction and finally never, ever drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs and remember that you may still be over the limit the following morning. By following these simple guidelines, we can all do our part to prevent accidents and keep our roads safe," he said.

More in this section

Rise in assaults on officers and increase in prison violence 'of major concern' Rise in assaults on officers and increase in prison violence 'of major concern'
Six people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Co Galway  Six people hospitalised following two-vehicle collision in Co Galway 
Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo teen Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Mayo teen
Gardairoad safetyRoad deaths
<p>Pictured on Dublin’s Parnell St are, from left, Nicholas Jose Diez McKenna, Ali Stone, Gillian O’Donnell, Catherine Gore and Brian Shanahan from the Naloxone Peer-Led Advisory Group. Picture: Mark Stedman</p>

Interactive street art aimed helping public respond to opioid overdoses unveiled

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd