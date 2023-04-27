An Bord Pleanála chair apologises for Fred Logue remarks

The offices of An Bord Pleanala in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 14:56
Cillian Sherlock, PA

The interim chairperson of An Bord Pleanála Oonagh Buckley has apologised for remarks relating to judicial reviews taken by lawyer Fred Logue.

It was reported that Ms Buckley told the Irish Planning Institute conference that Mr Logue’s firm was responsible for half of judicial reviews against the board and that this was lucrative business.

At the Public Accounts Committee, Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy defended the judicial review process and said the remarks were “shooting the messenger”.

Ms Buckley said she was “very sorry” for the comments.

“I’m very sorry that I became the story, that should not have been the case.

“And I’m very sorry I namechecked somebody who was not in the room to answer to those questions, I shouldn’t have done that.

“And I have to learn a lesson from that which is not to namecheck people.

“And secondly, in future I have to understand that in this role people are interested in everything I say, and I should write a script and I should stick to that script.”

Ms Buckley said she has “clearly got to be careful” about everything she says on judicial reviews going forward.

She said she agreed with Mr Logue’s assessment that there was going to be a lot of litigation in the space.

“I was saying I agree with this gentleman and what he says and the context in which I’m saying that was saying An Bord Pleanála hasn’t been very good at adapting to this environment.”

Mr Logue told PA news agency that he “fully accepts” the apology.

He said he the greatest respect for An Bord Pleanála and that it was an important institution.

“I also respect the progress she has made in restoring the integrity of the institution.

“Hopefully everyone can now move forward, everyone wants a well-functioning planning system.”

Mr Logue said the record of judicial reviews over the last few years demonstrates their effectiveness in stopping bad and environmentally harmful developments.

He said access to justice is an important environmental protection measure and the under the Aarhus Convention there can not be prohibitive costs.

