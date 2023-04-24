Voluntary groups battling to arrest decline in Irish wildlife population

Wildlife rehabbers have released images of the novel treatments they have been giving to rescue birds and bats in recent weeks.

The images were published online as more rescuers and vets find new ways to help the country’s declining wildlife population.

The photos were taken before and after surgery, and show the remarkable work being carried out by animal lovers.

A Soprano Pipistrelle receiving an ultrasound recently in Millhouse Veterinary, Charleville. Picture: Bat Rehabilitation Ireland.

They include an ultrasound on a Soprano Pipistrelle in Cork — one of the smallest species of bat in Ireland, and a juvenile heron with suspected broken legs, which is now recovering in a plaster of Paris after falling from a height.

In a post on Kildare Wildlife Rescue’s Instagram page, the group stated: “We can only presume this little guy fell from his nest, suffering fractures to both of his legs. We will absolutely try our best for him."

The licensed community-based rehab group also described how a feral pigeon who had its crop ripped open during a bird of prey attack is now recovering after surgery.

Hedgehog Rescue Dublin also posted an image of a seagull who is awaiting laser therapy on its feet at Raheny Veterinary hospital after being hit by a car.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Susan Kerwin, who runs Bat Rehabilitation Ireland in Limerick, said: “This is the reality of wildlife care today."

“If you go back around 10 years, it was unheard of for a vet to be putting a plaster on a heron, let alone a plaster of Paris on the heron’s two legs. It just didn’t happen.

"Over the last five years, the change in wildlife rehab has been drastic.

I’m amazed at the level of care some vets are giving now, and I believe a lot of it is due to education.

“Before there was a change in the way we approach injured wildlife, most animals would just be put to sleep. Now vets and rehabbers are pulling out all the stops to save them.

“They don’t always have the knowledge, but you’ll find vets and good rehabbers are working together”.

Susan, who has been rescuing wildlife for the past 20 years, took an interest in bats at the start of covid, however she receives around 600 cases of all types of species each year.

She said the cost of giving the animal veterinary care is a cause of concern for people who find injured wildlife and would like to see more vets give reduced prices for treatment.

"We are trying to find ways to help the vet reduce their costs," she said.

We ask them to put up a jar in the clinic appealing for donations for wildlife care.

“We also ask them to keep a box, and use it to place any leftover fluids and bandages from another case which could be used for wildlife.

“To have good care of wildlife is a really great feeling for members of the public, and they will spread the word if they feel a vet has tried to help. Most members of the public are afraid of the costs, that’s why they don’t get involved sometimes."

In Dublin, rehabber Lisa McAuley, who received the injured heron into her care, said she has also seen changes in the public's attitudes towards wildlife.

She said: “I brought [the heron] to Kildare Wildlife Rescue and the nearby Greyabbey vets who worked on it, it’s a case of wait and see.

I honestly thought he wouldn’t survive, but they didn’t give up on him.

“There was also a pigeon who was attacked and his crop ripped open who was also operated on. We just do our best."

The Irish Examiner asked the Veterinary Council of Ireland for comment.