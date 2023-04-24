Irish among 100 people evacuated from Sudan by Spanish government

A number of Irish citizens are among 100 people evacuated from Sudan by the Spanish government.

104 people — 30 Spanish citizens and 74 others from Europe and South America - have been successfully evacuated from the country, according to the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation (MAEUEC).

Though it is not clear exactly how many Irish citizens were evacuated from Northeastern African country, the Spanish government said the operation passed without incident.

"The Ejercito del Aire y del Espacio [Spanish air force] planes have just taken off from Khartoum carrying our citizens and Spanish embassy staff," said Spanish foreign affairs minister José Manuel Albares Bueno.

"Other EU and Latin American nationals also on board. Our convoy arrived safely to the airport.

"We reiterate the call for a ceasefire and resumption of dialogue in Sudan."

Last week, fighting erupted across Africa's third largest ountry as the Sudanese army and a powerful paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces, began battling for control of the country. Hundreds of people, many of them civilians, have already been killed in the fighting.

On Sunday, the Government confirmed it was sending a team to evacuate Irish citizens from Sudan.

Following a cabinet meeting, the government approved the deployment of an Emergency Civil Assistance Team (ECAT) mission to assist with the process of evacuating Irish citizens and their dependents from the country.

Up to 12 defence forces personnel are being deployed initially to Djibouti as part of the Emergency Consular Assistance Team (ECAT) mission. They were due to arrive in Djibouti on Sunday.

The Irish government said the duration of the mission would be dependent on the security situation on the ground and extraction decisions by partners.

The Government confirmed they were in contact with Irish citizens who had registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and that every effort was being made to assist them.

"The Irish defence forces personnel and department of foreign affairs officers being deployed will make every effort to provide advice and assistance to the 150 or so Irish nationals in Sudan," Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said.

Mr Varadkar said the situation in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum had "got worse in the last few days" with violence reported in many districts.

“The situation on the ground in Sudan remains extremely volatile and I wish the ECAT and defence forces team every success in this mission," he added.