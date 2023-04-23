Defence Forces to be deployed to Sudan for evacuation of Irish citizens

Defence Forces to be deployed to Sudan for evacuation of Irish citizens

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that 'every effort is being made to assist' the Irish citizens in Sudan. Picture: AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Sun, 23 Apr, 2023 - 14:08
Ciara Phelan Political Correspondent

Members of the Defence Forces are to be deployed to Sudan to help evacuate more than 140 Irish citizens, the Irish Examiner has learned.

An incorporeal Cabinet meeting was called in which Government ministers are being informed of the humanitarian deployment of Defence Force members to help with the evacuation.

Up to 12 Irish soldiers are expected to be sent to Sudan to assist Irish people to leave the country.

Senior sources have said there are more than 140 people in contact with the Department of Foreign Affairs now who are seeking assistance in Sudan as fighting continues in the country.

“The evacuation operation underway in Khartoum is highly sensitive.

“Given the volatile security situation on the ground, to protect that operation and the citizens involved we are unable to provide further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday morning.

“We are currently in contact with more than 140 Irish citizens. 

Every effort is being made to assist them.” 

The spokesperson said the department is “deeply concerned” by the ongoing situation in Sudan.

The US managed to extract its embassy staff in Khartoum as three US Army chinook helicopters flew into the capital and removed the staff on the orders of President Joe Biden on Saturday night.

France and The Netherlands has also confirmed that it has begun an evacuation of its own officials and citizens, along with other citizens of “European and allied partner” nations, the French foreign ministry said.

Earlier this week, Irish EU ambassador to Sudan, Aidan O'Hara, who is the current EU ambassador, was attacked in his home in Sudan.

More than 400 people have been killed and thousands have been injured since fighting between the Sudanese Army and the rival Rapid Support Forces broke out last weekend.

Forces loyal to Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and rival fighters of Mohamed Hamdan Daglo's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have been battling for control.

Sudan army says it will help foreigners leave amid fighting

