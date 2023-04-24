Minister 'should no longer pick people to Prison Visiting Committees' 

A long-standing practice which sees the Justice Minister appoint people to Prison Visiting Committees (PVCs) should be changed to ensure fair competition and transparency, a new report has said.

The review, which is due to be published on Monday has said the (PAS), which handles recruitment to the civil service should be charged with creating a panel of “qualified” people for the minister’s consideration.

Currently, the Justice Minister can pick who is on a PVC on foot of recommendations either from TDs or from individuals nominating themselves, and all applicants are subject to Garda vetting.

PVCs for each of the current 12 prisons or places of detention are made up of a membership of no more than 12 people, and no less than six.

They are tasked with visiting prisons regularly and unannounced to hear of any complaints which may be made to them by a prisoner. Members focus on issues such as the quality of accommodation, medical, educational, welfare and catering.

Members receive €142.50 per visit which is subject to tax and also receive vouched travel expenses of up to €30 a meeting.

The report makes a total of 22 legislative recommendations primarily focused on the structure, membership, and appointment process of the committees.

The ability for PVCs members to visit individually should be removed, the report said, as it “is seen as a risk to transparency of engagements with prisoners and the safety of PVC members and prisoners.”

Instead, it says that guidance be provided to recommend PVC members coordinate visits in pairs.

If a prisoner requests a private meeting with a PVC member, the report states for risk management purposes, this meeting may involve a prisoner officer being in sight of the prisoner “but they should not be able to hear the conversation.”

The report states that while retaining the power of the Justice Minister to appoint PVC members, it is clear that the process by which candidates are chosen requires “modernisation and optimisation” and that their appointments are “adequately transparent.”

It finds that a public competition for a position on a PVC should be established with a clear set of criteria and competencies for membership.

It says subject to agreement, PAS should run regular public competitions to establish a panel of qualified individuals for the Minister’s consideration for appointment.

It is also recommended that the public competition make particular efforts to attract individuals who have spent time in the prison environment, as appropriate, and subject to Garda vetting.

It is recommended that a statutory provision should be made so that in the case of a complaint be made and evidence provided by a member of a PVC such as misconduct or a failure to carry out appropriate duties, the minister retains an appropriate formal route to remove appointees.