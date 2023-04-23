Tributes pour in for talented Irish boxer killed in crash

Tributes are being paid to a talented Irish boxer who was killed in a car crash in Co Leitrim in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Oran Gethins, aged 23, who was originally from Dromhair in Co Leitrim but was living at Woodland Ballytivan in Co Sligo, died in a crash close to his home in Sligo.

Oran was a member of the Sean McDermott’s boxing club in Sligo. A very talented boxer he had won an Irish title when he was just 16 years old.

He had only received a special recognition award from the club last weekend.

Paying tribute the Club said: "We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member Oran Gethins. Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train - always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring.

"He won an Irish title for the club in 2016. His father sandy is also a coach of our junior class. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his dad Sandy, Mum Maeve, and younger brother Zac, and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heart-breaking time. Rest in peace champ."

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet.

In a statement, Gardai continued to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

"Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Co Sligo on Saturday, April 22. Gardaí at Sligo Garda station are investigating the single fatal road traffic collision in the early hours of Saturday morning on a local road at Rathbraughan on the outskirts of Sligo town.

"A male in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased has since been removed to the mortuary at Sligo Hospital where a postmortem will take place."

Anyone with any information can contact Sligo Garda Station on (071) 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111, or any Garda Station.