Women applicants  were among 500 asylum seekers left homeless

Campaigners have criticised the fact that a number of female International Protection Applicants (IPAs) were left homeless, while more than 500 applicants are currently without State accommodation.

This is despite a Government pledge that no women or children fleeing to this country would be left without shelter.

Four single female IPAs were without State-provided accommodation in the week following the closure of the Citywest transit hub on January 24, according to a document provided under Freedom of Information.

“Since the closure of Citywest, four single females were not able to avail of accommodation on arrival.

"However, IPAS prioritised their accommodation and they were accommodated shortly thereafter.

“Currently, all female international protection applicants who have sought accommodation have been provided with it by the State,” a Department of Integration spokesperson said.

As of 19 April, there were 531 IPAs to whom the department has been unable to offer accommodation.

Since January 24, a total of 373 people who were previously unaccommodated have subsequently been offered accommodation.

Nasc, the Migrant and Refugee Rights Centre, said it was “disturbing” that women were left homeless.

Nasc CEO Fiona Hurley said: “Aside from safety risks, we are concerned about the impact on the mental health and wellbeing of those who have fled persecution.

"People are being left without a safe place to sleep and then expected to process trauma and isolation, arrange their documents, gather evidence of their claims, maintain contact with the International Protection Office, and attend appointments,” she said.

Ms Hurley said recent plans to expand accommodation solutions are “very welcome” but she urged the Government to ensure new developments meet the commitments outlined in the white paper on ending direct provision.

“These include built-in integration supports for people arriving in Ireland.

We also want to see the Government prioritising sustainable, long-term accommodation strategies.

“In terms of the general population, such strategies of course also need to include strong and consistent investment in social housing and efficient planning permission processes,” she said.

Doras CEO John Lannon said IPAs are not being provided with information that would help them to access basic supports.

“We have been doing our best to support protection applicants who are street homeless. Many of them are frightened, with little or no English,” he said.

“They didn’t know where to collect their meagre daily expense allowance, which at €38.80 per week is completely inadequate.”

Mr Lannon said those finding themselves without state-provided accommodation are vulnerable, at risk, and have no local knowledge of where to go to be safe. They are unable to access emergency homeless services.

Leaving vulnerable women and men to fend for themselves on the streets, without supports, is unacceptable.

"Some have medical needs that are not being met and don’t know how to access urgent care or treatment.

“We appreciate that it is difficult for the Government to source accommodation for international protection applicants, particularly men, but it has legal obligations to meet their basic needs under the Reception Conditions Directive. And it is not doing that,” he said.