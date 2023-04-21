Two arrested after drugs worth €204k seized

Two arrested after drugs worth €204k seized

Earlier today, 5.74kg of herbal cannabis worth almost €115,000 was discovered in Tallaght.

Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 19:46
Sally Gorman

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth €204,000 were seized in Dublin and Roscommon.

Earlier today, 5.74kg of herbal cannabis worth almost €115,000 was discovered in Tallaght.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being held at a garda station in south Dublin.

A separate seizure was made in Roscommon yesterday, where 4.5kg of herbal cannabis worth €90,000 was also discovered.

A man in his 30s was arrested and held at a garda station in the county.

He has now been charged and is due to appear before Castlerea District Court.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation by Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit.

More in this section

Investigation launched after body discovered on Dublin beach Investigation launched after body discovered on Dublin beach
Sideline Referee Player given five-year ban for assaulting match official
Cork councillor Liam Quaide to quit Green Party over Owenacurra closure Cork councillor Liam Quaide to quit Green Party over Owenacurra closure
Place: Tallaght
<p>The coffin of Colm Murphy is carried to the Church of St Laurence O’Toole (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Funeral takes place for man found liable for Omagh bombing

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd