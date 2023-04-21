Two arrested after drugs worth €204k seized

Two men have been arrested after drugs worth €204,000 were seized in Dublin and Roscommon.
Earlier today, 5.74kg of herbal cannabis worth almost €115,000 was discovered in Tallaght.
A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently being held at a garda station in south Dublin.
A separate seizure was made in Roscommon yesterday, where 4.5kg of herbal cannabis worth €90,000 was also discovered.
A man in his 30s was arrested and held at a garda station in the county.
He has now been charged and is due to appear before Castlerea District Court.
Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.
The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation by Revenue, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the Tallaght District Drugs Unit.