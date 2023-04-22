'No mechanism' to support Defence Forces members with caring responsibilities 

A new report has found the Defence Forces has no structures in place to support members who have children with additional needs.

The lengthy document highlights how a serving member of the force had raised several concerns to management over a three-year period about his family circumstances.

One of the key issues he raised included how he had not been able to travel overseas because of his daughter’s disability, but there was no process in place for members in this position.

He also highlighted a broad range of maladministration, including the loss of documents, and a lack of engagement by management into his concerns.

Finalised last month, the reportis believed to be the first of its kind regarding family circumstances and disabilities within the Defence Forces.

The Military Investigating Officer found in the report that the man was not alone in his complaints and other families were affected by similar issues within the force.

Compassion

The investigator also highlighted a lack of compassion shown to the complainant throughout the process and noted a lack of flexibility for members who have caring responsibilities to apply for career courses and decline overseas duties.

The complainant, who was described as highly valued with an exemplary record, reported feeling penalised because of his daughter’s disability and said the process had a negative effect on his wife.

The concerns were submitted through a Redress of Wrongs application under the military complaints process.

The investigator also found there is no mechanism where families with additional or special circumstances can be supported or considered for a new role.

A number of recommendations have since been made by the investigator including seeking legal advice on the current selection process for course applications.

The report comes in the wake of a scathing report from the Independent Review Group into the Defence Forces.

It found the Defence Forces to be a workplace where “self-worth and value are negated and disrespect is a dominant feature in an organisation resistant to change.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin said the IRG’s report makes for “stark reading” and “pulls no punches”.

The Cabinet has since agreed to set up a state inquiry.

Fianna Fáil TD Paul McAuliffe has called on the government to include the families of children with disabilities in the inquiry's terms of reference.

In a statement, the Defence Forces told the Irish Examiner “Óglaigh na hÉireann fully accepts the findings of the Independent Review Group into the Defence Forces (IRG-DF) report and will now work with An Tánaiste and Minister for Defence, Mr Micheál Martin TD and the Department of Defence to fulfil all of the approved recommendations.

“As per the recommendations of the IRG report, paragraph 4.2 addresses recommendations for reform of the complaints process for serving members of the Defence Forces. We will soon be appointing our first-ever civilian Head of Strategic HR and a Head of Transformation who will be charged with the process of significantly redesigning our grievance procedures and HR policies.

“Óglaigh na hÉireann recognises the value of each individual to the organisation and provides Personnel Support Services (PSS) for our personnel and their families. The PSS provide welfare, information, psycho-social support and referral service, that is professional, responsive and confidential, to serving members of Óglaigh na hÉireann and their families, to sustain and enhance the individual well-being of personnel, and to promote a safe and positive work culture.”