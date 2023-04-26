'I was just going in circles': Campaign highlights mental health recovery

Mental health charity Spunout has launched a campaign to enable young people take charge of their mental health recovery journeys.

The campaign features Ireland's first-ever Tiktok series dedicated solely to young people talking about mental health recovery in their own words.

One person who understands the difficulties involved in this journey is 22-year-old Diarmuid Gallagher from Dublin, who has struggled with depression and anxiety over his lifetime.

“It started out when I was kind of hitting that teenage age, like a lot of people.

“I started to look back at my childhood and I realised that it's always been there and it was only when I started to do that when I realised I needed to accept that part of myself.

"I couldn't hate it. I couldn't be angry at it anymore because I was just going in circles."

Upon “accepting” his mental state, Diarmuid recalled life becoming much easier, gaining the ability to “see myself in a better light”.

Diarmuid is one of the voices of the Press Start campaign, allowing him to share his personal story of mental health recovery, alongside a number of young people located in all corners of the country.

The initiative provides information on what ‘real’ mental health recovery looks like, offering tools on how you can support someone else in their recovery journey and aims to tackle common misconceptions surrounding recovery.

Spunout's Press Start campaign provides information on what ‘real’ mental health recovery looks like. Picture: Caoimhe McEneaney

Describing recovery as “a lifelong process”, the social-care student recalled feeling the need to partake in the campaign to share the lessons he has learned throughout his journey.

“The campaign is all about mental health recovery, specifically, so that means after you’ve had that bad time in your life and you’ve had that struggle and you’re just getting out of it and settling into the normal way of thing.”

Aiming to “normalise” this transition, Diarmuid described it as a “unique process” with no definite timeline for any individual, full of a concoction of “good days and bad days” before things eventually take shape.

Diarmuid has said there are “advantages” to his past, which he uses daily throughout his journey as a social care student.

Despite describing the step to share his story as “utterly terrifying”, he maintains it is necessary to start the conversation surrounding mental health saying, “I truly do believe that that's the only way that we can break the stigma around mental health”.

"I think just being able to be open about it has taken so much pressure off of me and it really feels like a weight has lifted,” he said.

'Well, now what?'

The campaign offers tools on how you can support someone else in their recovery journey and aims to tackle common misconceptions surrounding recoveryPicture: Caoimhe McEneaney

Spunout director Kiki Martire reflects on the “growing awareness” surrounding mental health, saying: ”As young people are coming to understand their own challenges when it comes to their mental health challenges, the obvious next question is, ‘Well now what?’

“The Press Start campaign helps to tackle the often chaotic business of mental health recovery, what it realistically looks and feels like for young people, and to help debunk some of the prevailing misinformation out there.”

Reflecting on his decision to take part, Diarmuid said despite the "terrifying" emotions, he hopes it will make a difference to others.

"It will help the next generation just to be able to do that better and hopefully not have to make the mistakes that I've made.

He is eager that others struggling with their mental health won't feel the need to "keep that part of yourself under the surface" any longer.

Those in need of a listening ear can free-text SPUNOUT to 50808 to begin a conversation with an anonymous trained volunteer who can offer advice and guidance.