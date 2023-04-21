Player given five-year ban for assaulting match official

A footballer has been given a five-year ban from all football-related activity by the FAI after he assaulted a match official earlier this month in Louth.
The incident took place after the Division 1 match in the North East Football League between Bay FC and Sporting BJD in Muirhevnamor in Louth was abandoned with five minutes remaining in normal time.
Shortly thereafter, a player ran across the pitch and assaulted the referee, with a video of the incident being captured by a supporter.
In a statement on Friday, the FAI confirmed an independent hearing had decided on the sanction.
It said: "Following a disciplinary hearing earlier today, an independent disciplinary committee has sanctioned a player from Sporting BJD FC with a five-year ban from all football-related activity for assaulting a match official during Sporting BJD FC’s game against Bay United FC in the North Eastern Football League on April 6, 2023.
"The FAI acknowledges and notes the decision made by the independent disciplinary committee and would like to reaffirm our strong condemnation of any act or threat of violence against match officials."
The decision could yet be appealed by the club or player in question.
On Wednesday, the NEFL banned a member of the Sporting BJD management team for three games for their behaviour during the game.
The club has also been hit with a 10-point deduction in Division 1 of the NEFL.