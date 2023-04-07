Gardaí investigate report of referee being kicked in the chest at soccer match

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a referee was allegedly kicked in the chest while officiating a soccer match in Louth.

Thursday evening's game between Bay FC of Dundalk and Sporting Ballyjamesduff (BJD) in Division One of the North East Football League (NEFL) in Muirhevnamor was abandoned with five minutes remaining in normal time.

Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that the official was assaulted. Footage of the incident, seen by LMFM, appears to show a man running on to the pitch and raising his leg towards the referee, who later fell on the ground.

In a statement posted online on Friday, the North East Football League (NEFL) Committee said it has “been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division 1 league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85mins".

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay," they said.

“Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match the NEFL Committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same”.

A Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9:40pm last night, at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

Both clubs have been contacted by the Irish Examiner for comment. The FAI has also been contacted.