Gardaí investigate report of referee being kicked in the chest at soccer match

Gardaí investigate report of referee being kicked in the chest at soccer match

Both clubs have been contacted by the Irish Examiner for a statement. File picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach / SPORTSFILE

Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 14:14
David Kent & Alison O'Reilly

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a referee was allegedly kicked in the chest while officiating a soccer match in Louth.

Thursday evening's game between Bay FC of Dundalk and Sporting Ballyjamesduff (BJD) in Division One of the North East Football League (NEFL) in Muirhevnamor was abandoned with five minutes remaining in normal time.

Shortly thereafter, it is alleged that the official was assaulted. Footage of the incident, seen by LMFM, appears to show a man running on to the pitch and raising his leg towards the referee, who later fell on the ground.

In a statement posted online on Friday, the North East Football League (NEFL) Committee said it has “been made aware of the abandonment of Thursday night’s Division 1 league match between Bay FC and Sporting BJD after 85mins".

“The scoreline at the time of abandonment was 1-0 in favour of Bay," they said.

“Following anticipated receipt of reports on the match the NEFL Committee shall conduct an investigation in accordance with rules governing same”.

A Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9:40pm last night, at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

Both clubs have been contacted by the Irish Examiner for comment. The FAI has also been contacted.

Read More

Government and Sport Ireland discuss rise in fixture violence

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Cabinet is today expected to approve a roadmap for easing Covid restrictions, which would see almost all restrictions Penneys recalls children's shorts over strangulation risk
Northern Ireland budget Stormont political vacuum not to blame for increased terror threat, says Jeffrey Donaldson
Watch: Two New Zealand warships loaded onto cargo vessel for journey to Ireland Watch: Two New Zealand warships loaded onto cargo vessel for journey to Ireland
SoccerPlace: LouthOrganisation: North East Football League
<p> HSE COO,  Damien McCallion. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin</p>

HSE says 'extensive plans' in place to prevent hospital overcrowding this weekend

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd