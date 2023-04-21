Man struck in face with gun during Belfast assault

Man struck in face with gun during Belfast assault
The PSNI has appealed for information after a man was assaulted in east Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Fri, 21 Apr, 2023 - 11:03
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has suffered life-changing injuries after he was struck in the face with a gun in Belfast.

Detectives are appealing for information about the serious assault which occurred in the east of the city in the early hours of Friday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Shortly after 1.05am, a report was received that a man had been assaulted in the Belmont Avenue area.

“It was reported that he was approached by two men, wearing balaclavas, one of whom was armed with a firearm.

“The victim reported hearing a number of clicks when the suspect pointed the weapon at him.

“He was then struck in the face with the weapon before being taken to hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury, which has been described as life-changing.

“This was a vicious assault and our investigation is at an early stage as we work to establish the circumstances.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact us on 101, quoting reference 78 of 21/4/23.”

Read More

Lyra McKee: Rishi Sunak pays tribute to journalist on anniversary of shooting

More in this section

Nearly 80 criminals have absconded from country's 'open' prisons  Nearly 80 criminals have absconded from country's 'open' prisons 
Cork-based Sudanese doctor calls on international community for help as fighting continues Cork-based Sudanese doctor calls on international community for help as fighting continues
Garda Checkpoint Over 60 motorists caught speeding in first hours of National Slow Down Day
AssaultPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Chinese-owned TikTok has come under fire in the US, Europe and Asia, where a growing number of governments have banned the app from devices used for official business over worries it poses risks to cybersecurity and data privacy</p>

Public servants advised to remove TikTok from work devices

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd