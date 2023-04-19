More than 11,500 calls made to housing charity in first three months of 2023

Tenants’ rights charity Threshold helped more than 1,000 households stay in their homes or find alternative housing in the first quarter of the year.

A total of 1,727 adults and 1,310 children were saved from facing homelessness from January to March of 2023, new data published by Threshold shows.

Across the first three months of 2023, the charity said it supported 9,256 households.

Advisers answered more than 11,500 calls and responded to over 2,000 webchats from private renters facing challenges in their tenancy

Of new clients who contacted Threshold in the first three months of the year, 2,041 were at risk of homelessness, with a majority facing this prospect as a result of their landlord selling their home.

Commenting on the report, Threshold national advocacy manager Ann-Marie O’Reilly said: "It is extremely worrying to see record levels of households requiring immense levels of support in their tenancies in the first quarter of this year, particularly while an eviction ban was in place. This truly indicates the level of the crisis we are facing in this country."

Tenancy termination remains the largest concern for private renters in the first three months of 2023, with 37% of new clients having received a notice of termination from their landlord.

However, 41% of such notices were found to be invalid by Threshold advisors in the period.

Two in three notices citing the requirement of the home for use by the landlord or relatives were found invalid by advisers, while 75% of notices citing renovation as the reason for the notice were deemed invalid.

Threshold advisers assess each notice of termination in line with the Residential Tenancies Acts and when a notice is invalid, Threshold can help the renter stay in their home.

Ms O'Reilly added that the Government plan to extend a scheme where tenants can remain in a rental property after it is sold, where a local council or housing body buys the home was “positive."

"While we welcome the Government’s consideration of tax breaks for small landlords in the upcoming budget, it is essential that any tax breaks provided are in exchange for increased security of tenure," Ms O’Reilly said.