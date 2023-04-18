PSNI officers to be prosecuted following sharing of death scene images

Two police officers in Northern Ireland are set to be prosecuted following the leaking of images from the scenes of sudden deaths (PA)

Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 00:01
Rebecca Black, PA

A police officer and a now former officer in Northern Ireland are set to be prosecuted following the leaking of images from the scenes of sudden deaths.

The pair are to be prosecuted for alleged misconduct in public office.

It is understood that one of the officers has already been dismissed from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), while the other officer is suspended from duty.

The region’s Public Prosecution Service (PPS) made the announcement after considering the evidence submitted in an investigation file by the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland.

The Operation Warwick investigation examined a number of incidents, including the alleged sharing of imagery taken at the scenes of sudden deaths.

There has already been a decision to prosecute one individual for three counts of improper use of a public electronic communications network contrary to the Communications Act 2003

Following the submission of a separate file by the PSNI, the individual is being prosecuted in connection with the alleged sharing of imagery captured at the scenes of sudden deaths. That case is currently at hearing.

The PPS said they have informed the four families connected to one or both investigations after the death of a loved one in sudden circumstances of their decisions.

PPS assistant director Martin Hardy said they will continue to engage with the families involved as the two separate prosecutions progress.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The criminal investigation is being carried out by the Police Ombudsman. 

“It would be in appropriate to comment further at this time.”

