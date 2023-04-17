Mary Lou hits out at 'false and deeply offensive' comments made about her during Hutch trial

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she has never met or received money from Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch and has hit out at “false and deeply offensive” comments made about her during the trial.

Her comments come as The Monk has been found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne, the Kinahan gang member who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel seven years ago.

In a statement, Ms McDonald said she has never met Gerard Hutch.

“In relation to false and deeply offensive comments made about me during the course of this trial, I want to set out the facts.

I have never met Gerard Hutch. I have never received money or electoral support from Gerard Hutch.

“The record shows that I have stood resolutely on the side of the community in the fight against criminal gangs, drug dealers and anti-social elements, and I will continue to do so,” she said.

A key witness in the trial was former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall who is currently serving a four-year sentence for facilitating the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel.

“Jonathan Dowdall should never have been a member of Sinn Féin.

“Had I known what he would become involved in he would not have been a party member for one minute, never mind running for public office – I would not tolerate that,” Ms McDonald said in a statement.

She said the murder of David Byrne in 2016 was “a brutal and callous crime.”

She said she commends the gardaí and the courts for their work which has resulted in “two successful convictions in relation to the shocking attack.”

She was referring to the two men who were found guilty in the Special Criminal Court on Monday of helping a criminal gang to commit the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

“I commend the Gardaí and the Courts for their work, and I know that the Gardaí will not cease in their efforts until those responsible for the murder are brought to justice.

“I also know that the Gardaí will continue to investigate and confront organised crime within the community and they have my and my party’s full and wholehearted support in this endeavour,” she added.