New guide to help sexual violence victims with justice system

A new online guide aimed at helping victims of sexual violence to navigate the criminal justice system has been unveiled by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

‘Finding your way after Sexual Violence’ was launched by Justice Minister Simon Harris at the Mansion House on Monday.

The detailed information guide was compiled with the help of real-life experiences of survivors of rape and sexual abuse as well as agencies providing services to those affected.

Speaking at the event, Mr Harris said the new system was badly needed and would help people to familiarise themselves with the process.

“This resource, which has been put together by the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre and funded by the Department of Justice, really provides so many signposts to people in terms of how you interact with the criminal justice system, how you go about liaising with the gardaí, what the court system is like, what to expect in relation to that court journey and court process, where to go in relation to support services in relation to health services," he said.

So at such a traumatic and difficult time after being the victim of such a heinous crime, to pull all of this information together in a very accessible way, and as I say, very much written through and with the voice of the victim and survivor, is really powerful”.

The guide, which can be found on the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s website, also describes how to access medical treatment after rape or sexual assault and information on reporting sexual abuse to the gardaí.

It also gives an explanation on how to navigate the courts system using animations, audio testimony and quotes.

Sexual assaults by father

Shaneda Daly, 48, from Shannon, Co Clare suffered 12 years of rape and sexual assaults by her father, former Limerick prison officer Harry Daly.

In 2011, he pleaded guilty to the attacks on his eldest daughter, which took place from her early childhood until she was 26 years old.

The mother of six now runs a support group 'Survivors Side By Side' and she welcomed the new online initiative.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Daly said: “From the minute you make a complaint to the gardaí, the system is overwhelming. Gardaí are getting better at dealing with victims of sexual violence, but if you are lucky enough to get into a courtroom, you are then so swamped with information, you can miss something. This means you can access information 24 hours a day.

The courts are very confusing for people anyway, especially when you have no experience of them. This will help people along their journey, which is so complex at times”.

The latest figures show in 2021 there were 14,012 contacts with the DRCC’s national 24-hour helpline.

That included 12,361 counselling calls, 598 emails, 415 web chats and 43 social media contacts.

The number of first-time contacts was 7,900 and 3,711 repeated contacts with the service.

DRCC chief executive Noeline Blackwell said the new resource was a long time coming, and much needed.

She said “We are working on a new figures for the 2022, but it shows that the services is very busy always. This new online system will allow people to look up the information when they are ready. There is so much data coming at the victims and survivors.

“A lot of people when they want to come forward they don’t know where to start, now they can review everything and understand what is happening. It allows them to explore the various options in their own time, that contains not just information but also brings in the real, lived experience of other victims and survivors. It is a very difficult journey and hopefully this will help”.