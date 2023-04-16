'He's an absolute inspiration': Hundreds join Charlie Bird on charity walk

Hundreds of people have joined Charlie Bird as part of his Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans and to raise awareness for motor neurone disease (MND).

The veteran broadcaster, who was diagnosed with MND in 2021, organised the walk at Avondale Forest Park, Wicklow, and was joined by wife Claire and their dog Tiger as well as volunteers and supporters.

Mr Bird has vowed to continue his work raising awareness of Samaritans' work as long as he is "mobile and alive".

His latest charitable adventure follows the Climb with Charlie event that took place in 2021 when he and others climbed Croagh Patrick to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta.

"Instead of Charlie shutting down shop, not leaving the house, he decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND," said his wife Claire today, in reference to the climb that raised €36m for charity.

Charlie Bird & his wife Claire before leading the 5km walk. Picture: Fergal Phillips

"He decided after that, he wanted to continue working for a charity and he chose Samaritans — and they're an amazing charity.

“He's an absolute inspiration, not just to you, but to me as his wife.

His courage, his resilience, he's unbelievable and we want to continue working for charities.

"So today, this is an amazing day to be here for Samaritans.”

While Mr Bird led a 5km walk in Wicklow, Samaritans volunteers and members of the public went on walks simultaneously in Lough Key Forest Park, Roscommon; Curraghbinny Woods, Cork; and at Ard na Gaoithe, on the Galway/Mayo border.

A commemorative tree was planted at each site before the walk and a special message from Mr Bird was played to volunteers, supporters, and members of the public.

Picture: Fergal Phillips

He told supporters in Wicklow that after the success of Climb with Charlie last year he had made a promise to support another charity, and Samaritans came into his head.

“During my working career I knew of six people who died by suicide, and I just wanted to raise awareness of the incredible work they [Samaritans] do,” he said.

“Samaritans' volunteers are there to help people in dark places, 24 [hours] a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

They are there at the end of their freephone line with what I call their friendly non-judgmental ear.

“The truth is none of us know what might be around the corner of our lives.”

Charlie Bird before leading the walk. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Dublin Samaritans volunteer branch director Anne Vaughan praised Charlie, Claire, and Tiger as "some team".

“Last year, Charlie extended the Hand of Friendship to us in Dublin and said from the beginning that he wished to do so for all Samaritans, and today is that day," she said.

“To reach out and give your own precious time to others and raise awareness of Samaritans is a wonderful gift to all of us and we are very grateful. We will always remember with great warmth your hand of friendship, Charlie.”

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.