New regulations due as two children killed in quad bike accidents since 2018

Two children have been killed in quad bike accidents since 2018, according to the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

The authority is preparing for the roll out of new regulations around quad bikes from later this year and is also beginning a two-week national inspection campaign on Monday, focussing on safety issues around farm vehicles.

According to the authority, there have been 34 vehicle-related fatalities on Irish farms in the five years from 2018 to the end of last year.

They included four fatalities relating to quad bikes, including two children. The other fatalities were of people over the age of 60, according to the authority.

There were 18 fatalities involving tractors, with 10 of those being people over the age of 65.

According to the HSA, a new requirement for training and Personal Protection Equipment when using a quad bike for work purposes will be introduced in November, in a bid to reduce the number of serious injuries and fatalities resulting from use of the vehicles, particularly on farms.

During the next two weeks, HSA inspectors will be offering guidance to farmers on ensuring compliance in advance of the November deadline.

The regulation falls under the Farm Safety Action plan published by the HSA, in partnership with Farm Safety Partnership Advisory Committee to cover 2021- 2024.

HSA senior inspector Pat Griffin said: “We’re running this inspection campaign primarily to encourage farmers to take time to plan for the safe use of tractors and machinery ahead of the busy silage harvesting season. We urge famers to plan ahead and make sure all involved in silage harvesting, all workers and contractors, have the necessary training and competence to do the job safely. Safe systems of work that minimise risk must be planned for on each farm and followed by all involved.”

He urged: “Training must take place if it hasn’t already, particularly for new operators, to ensure the safe use of all machinery. The condition of the machinery to be used is also critical and any maintenance required should be identified and addressed now, well in advance of use, particularly to hitching, steering and braking systems.”

He added: “We are asking all farmers and contractors, before the silage season starts, to complete the dedicated ‘harvesting checklist’ in the new Farm Risk Assessment document to help identify any necessary improvements. Serious injuries or further deaths can be prevented if farmers carry out this risk assessment, plan their work in advance, ensure important precautions are taken and remember to keep people and vehicles separate to ensure safety.”

41117320[/reamore]