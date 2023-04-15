In Pictures: Ballina puts on a show as Biden enjoys emotional trip to Mayo

People wait for US president Joe Biden before he delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina (Brian Lawless/PA)

Sat, 15 Apr, 2023 - 06:00
PA

Joe Biden has enjoyed a whirlwind visit to Co Mayo on the final day of his trip to the island of Ireland.

The US president paid a visit to the Knock shrine in Co Mayo, where he had an emotional unplanned meeting with a priest who gave the last rites to his son.

Fr Frank O’Grady, who performed the ceremony for Beau Biden before he died of brain cancer in 2015, received a call requesting that he meet the president, and later told RTÉ that the encounter was “like a reunion”.

Air Force One, carrying US president Joe Biden, arrives at Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo on the last day of his visit to the island of Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

After leaving Knock, Mr Biden travelled to Castlebar where he made a private visit to the Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

The president had a longstanding pledge to revisit the facility, having turned the sod on the development in 2017.

The motorcade carrying Joe Biden departs from Ireland West Airport in Co Mayo (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden also visited the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.

He then gave a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.

The cathedral has a direct link to the president’s ancestors as his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.

People at a concert before US president Joe Biden’s speech in Ballina (Liam McBurney/PA)

Joe Biden
<p>US President Joe Biden delivers a speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)</p>

