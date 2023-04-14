Craig Breen's grieving parents travel to Croatia to have his remains repatriated

The parents of Waterford rallying star Craig Breen have travelled to Croatia to organise to have his body repatriated to Ireland.

The 33-year-old Slieverue man lost his life while testing in Croatia on Thursday morning, ahead of next week’s Croatia Rally.

His co-driver, James Fulton from Cavan, escaped unharmed in the accident.

His parents Ray and Jackie, who own a business in Waterford city, flew to Croatia on Friday morning as the world of motorsport was left devastated by the tragedy.

A book of condolences has been opened by Waterford City and County Council.

His alma mater, St Mary’s boys' national school in Ferrybank, tweeted: “We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of former pupil Craig Breen following an accident.

The Waterford FC and Kerry FC teams stand for a minute's applause before their SSE Airtricity Men's First Division match in memory of rally driver Craig Breen who died on Thursday. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

"The school community extends their sincere condolences to his parents Ray & Jackie, his sister Kellie, brother-in-law Darragh, nephew Bobbie and his wide circle of friends.”

A tribute was also paid to him by Abbey Community College in Waterford, where he attended secondary school.

In a tweet, the school noted: “Although reaching global success, Craig continued his support for our school throughout the years. Throughout his time in Abbey Community College, Craig was determined to follow his passion and achieve at the highest level in his sport.”

Kilkenny Fianna Fáil county councillor Ger Frisby said the Waterford-Kilkenny border parish of Slieverue was left devastated by the death of Craig Breen.

He said: “It is just an absolute shock. Words cannot express what people are feeling. He was only home last week for Easter.”

He added that he was always very supportive of young people in the local community and willingly gave his time when home on visits.