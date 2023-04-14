Seven deaths among 39 'critical' incidents reported at International Protection centres

There have been 39 'critical incidents' including seven deaths reported across State-funded International Protection accommodation over the past 12 months.

Of those 39 incidents, the highest proportion are described as 'self-harm/suicide'.

The figures, which relate to the period between March 2022 and the present, were released by Integration Minister Roderic O'Gorman in response to a parliamentary question by Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy.

He said three "major incidents involving mass fighting" have been recorded at International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) facilities as critical incidents.

There have also been five alleged sexual assault cases reported to authorities.

A further five critical incidents involved weapons, there were two threats to kill, one incident involving indecent exposure, one serious medical issue, and one victim of a serious physical assault.

Mr O’Gorman said: “In the case of any criminal incident, An Garda Siochána is the body with the remit for investigation and action as appropriate.”

The 39 critical incidents reported in the past year come against the background of unprecedented numbers being accommodated by IPAS.

A spokesman for the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said Ireland is now accommodating more than 83,510 people between those fleeing Ukraine and International Protection (IP) applicants.

“This includes over 63,210 Ukrainian people who have sought accommodation from the State and over 20,300 International Protection applicants currently in IPAS accommodation," he said.

The figure of 20,300 IP applicants compares to 10,000 at this time last year.

Asked if the department and IPAS are satisfied with the level of security where critical incidents have been reported, the spokesman said: “The level of security is provided for on an appropriate basis and can be increased or reduced depending on requirements.

"All International Protection applicants have a responsibility of good conduct toward each other and staff in centres and are subject to the same laws as any other person in Ireland."

Regarding the seven deaths over the last 12 months, the spokesman said that any death which occurs in an accommodation centre is referred to An Garda Síochána as a matter of course.

“An Garda Síochána then, in turn, refer all deaths to the local coroner’s office," he said.

"Residents and centre staff are provided with the necessary supports during this difficult time. The department does not comment on individual cases.”

In a recent Dáil written reply on the accommodation issue, Mr O’Gorman told People Before Profit–Solidarity TD Bríd Smith that “since the outbreak of the current crisis, over 800 accommodation contracts have been put in place with over 44,735 beds in hotels, hostels, commercial self-catering accommodation, and certain emergency or repurposed settings, including sports facilities, tented accommodation, and office buildings.

“All of the limited accommodation capacity within the IPAS system is currently being used. Officials continue to seek accommodation solutions to the increasing numbers of IP arrivals, and are in ongoing negotiations with providers to bring on more capacity that will meet basic needs and prevent homelessness.

“Over 100 emergency accommodation locations have been brought into use since January 2022, across 17 counties.”