Teenage GAA star who died in quad bike accident had an 'adventurous spirit', funeral told

The funeral of a rising GAA teenage star in a quad bike incident “who lived his life with an adventurous spirit” on Easter Sunday took place in Portlaoise on Friday.

David Brown, 15, died at a wooded area near Ballyshanduff, Ballybrittas, in Laois shortly after 2pm. The incident occurred at about 1.30pm and involved a quad bike with two males on board, gardaí said.

A second teenager was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

His coffin was adorned with a photograph of the teenager along with his green and white GAA jersey as it was brought into Sts Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise. On the floor lay numerous white and yellow floral wreaths.

A hurl and helmet, and the GAA jersey he wore last Saturday were among the items brought to the altar during the mass.

His emotional mother Carmel told mourners: “David lived his life with an adventurous spirit and being a parent to David was also an adventure. As David’s mother, I always tried to be one step ahead of him and the learned skill of having a teenager and asking him to do the opposite of what I really wanted him to do.

The great memories we have of David will hopefully carry me through.

Parish Priest Monsignor John Murphy told hundreds of mourners both inside and outside the Church at midday that: “There is a huge congregation here at Sts Peter and Paul’s today and indeed the many gathered outside. It speaks volumes about the sad occasion that has gathered us together. It is also a testament to David whose heartbreaking accidental death on Easter Sunday has shocked and saddened a whole community.

“Most of all, of course, his parents, his brother and sister, his uncle and aunts, his cousins, his school pals and his teammates. It is also a testament to the desire of so many who want to do what they can to support James and Carmel, Conor and Sarah and the extended Brown and Moloney families at this most difficult time.

“Losing a child is a tragedy that no parent should have to experience and losing a brother so young is sad for Conor and Sarah. A family unit is wrenched asunder, a family unit is broken-hearted and the grief that follows for a family is profound and long-lasting.

"David as we all know was a gifted young man, a gifted sportsman leading to so much speculation amongst his team mates, his mentors, his club, Portlaoise GAA and county officials as to what may be, looking forward to his progression.

“His loss is greatly felt by his teammates and indeed the wider community. His death is a reminder to us all as to how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment with our loved ones.”

The streets and roads from David’s home were lined with young and old to mark his memory and to offer sympathies to his family as he is now “in the great pitch in heaven”.