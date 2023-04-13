One-year-old becomes youngest ever prizewinner in Texaco art competition

Sixteen-year-old Charley Bell has been named the winner of the 69th Texaco Children's Art Competition for her 'intensely vibrant' portrait study.

A passionate artist, Charley's colouring pencil portrait of an older man with glasses askew caught the judges' eyes as a "most impressive piece".

The inspiration for the work, titled Curiosity, came when Charley found a photo of an older man and felt drawn to his interesting expression.

"I was searching for a muse that would demand a higher level of detail, as this is what challenges me the most. I think his facial expression can be interpreted in many different ways but, for me, curiosity is what stood out," the teen explained.

Gary Granville, Professor Emeritus of Education at the National College of Art and Design, said Charley's entry is "a deserving winner among entries of the highest quality".

"Derived from a photographic source but adding considerably greater depth and emotional impact to the work, it is a portrait that is intensely vibrant, displaying great beauty without being 'pretty', great gentleness without being weak and great technical skill without being gimmicky," he said.

Young Antrim artist, Charley Bell – a 16-year old student from Methodist College Belfast – has been chosen overall winner of this year's 69th Texaco Children's Art Competition. Picture: Peter Houlihan/Mac Innes Photography

Hailing from Co. Antrim, Charley is the first overall winner from the North in 13 years.

For Charley, art is in her blood as she comes from a very artistic family with both of her siblings having also won awards in the competition previously.

Another artistic family who won prizes this year was the Gallagher family from Co. Donegal.

At one year old, Neal became the youngest entrant ever to win a top prize in the 69-year history of the competition.

Neal's colourful entry, Rainbows and Sunshine, earned him third place in the six years and under category.

Older brother Charles pipped Neal to the post claiming second place for his entry Moo Moo Rua.

There was no sign of any sibling rivalry however as the artistic duo posed for photos with their prize-winning drawings.

Neal Gallagher's work entitled ‘Rainbows and Sunshine’.

James Moonan claimed top honours in the category for those with special needs for the fourth time having previously won in 2021, 2020 and 2019.

The 17-year-old pupil from The Arthouse, Drogheda, won for his self-portrait.

Commenting on the high quality of the entrants this year, James Twohig, Director of Ireland Operations at Valero Energy, said: "This year's winners carry the baton for their predecessors, many of whom went on to achieve national and international prominence in the world of art.

"In applauding our 2023 winners, we also praise all from whom entries were received, thanking each and every one for the sense of pride and joy their talent brings to parents, teachers, their local communities and the public generally."

Those who have previously won prizes at the competition include Graham Knuttel, Bernadette Madden, Paul Costelloe, Ruairí Quinn and Terry Prone.