'Funds needed to match rising number of children at risk of quitting school'

The current budget for mental health supports in schools is insufficient to cope with rising demand, those working with young people at risk of leaving school early have warned.

School completion programme (SCP) officers, who work with students most affected by educational disadvantage, have warned the current budget for mental health supports is not enough.

It comes amidst what the SCP officers describe as a “growing and observable” increase in school refusal behaviour at junior cycle level.

The comments come as Fórsa’s education division met for its annual conference in Portlaoise today.

The union represents approximately 18,000 education workers, including special needs assistants, school secretaries, caretakers, school completion officers, and administration staff in education and training boards.

Following a motion proposed by Fórsa’s school completion branch, the union will now call for an increase in funding to combat the continuing rise in the number of young people presenting with mental health challenges.

Jen Cummins, an SCP professional working in Ballymun, said the current budget for mental health supports is not enough;

There are huge waiting lists for mental health facilities available to young people that we can help with.

“Unfortunately, there is a cap on our budget to be able to support our students with things like art and play therapy. The current budget is just not enough — it’s like a drop in the ocean.

“We need to ensure that all young people are getting a fair and equitable allocation of supports.”

Year on year, there has been an increase in the number of students referred to the school completion programme, Ms Cummins said.

“What we’re finding though, is not only is there an increase, but there is also an increase in the complexity in the level of need that has been presented.

“For example, in the past, it might have just been one issue why they’ve been referred.

“Years and years ago when I first started this job, sometimes the programme was for children whose mom and dad didn’t finish school.

We still have children in our project who are the first in their family to do the Junior Cert or the Leaving Cert, and I know it’s 2023 so people find that really hard to believe, but genuinely this is the case.

"But we also have young people who have very complex needs, and that means that they’ve experienced adverse childhood experiences.”

School refusal over the years has been on the increase but school refusal now is “very challenging”, she added.

“When we have young people who school refuse, they need psychological support.”

Meanwhile, the Government’s decision to end the ban on no-fault evictions will affect Fórsa members, its head of education warned.

Andy Pike said the prospect of low-paid public servants being counted amongst the homeless is “very real and very damaging.”

“The housing crisis is having an effect on many of our members struggling with rising costs to their rents and mortgages.”