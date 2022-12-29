Just 6% of schools that appealed Deis decision were successful

Just 6% of schools that appealed Deis decision were successful

Deis schools receive targeted additional resources such as school meals, literacy and numeracy supports and a lower pupil-teacher ratio. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Thu, 29 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Just 6% of schools that appealed for disadvantaged status following the rollout of a major new model went on to be included in the programme.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced in March that the Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools (Deis) programme was to be expanded.

As the department’s main policy initiative responding to educational disadvantage, Deis schools receive targeted additional resources such as school meals, literacy and numeracy supports and a lower pupil-teacher ratio.

Earlier this year, a new, updated Deis identification model, which uses enrolment and national census data, was applied to every primary and post-primary school in the State. 

With 347 schools added to the programme, it marked the largest expansion of the Deis programme to date, at a cost of €32m.

However, almost 200 schools that were not happy with how the new model was applied lodged appeals with the Department of Education.

In response to a recent parliamentary question, Ms Foley confirmed her department received appeals from 197 schools, made up of 148 primary and 49 post-primary schools. 

This is out of 3,832 schools in Ireland, indicating that "just under 95% of schools were satisfied with the process", she added. 

Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed her department received appeals from 197 schools, made up of 148 primary and 49 post-primary schools. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 
Education Minister Norma Foley confirmed her department received appeals from 197 schools, made up of 148 primary and 49 post-primary schools. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins 

Following the completion of the appeals process, an additional 12 schools out of the 197 were added to the Deis programme from September, including 11 primary schools and one post-primary school. 

"The Deis appeals process was applied fairly across all appellants and the results are final," Ms Foley said. 

"The Department of Education will continue to support schools to deliver high-quality, inclusive teaching and learning to students and young learners."

The Deis identification process is based on the principle of concentrated disadvantage and the proportion of students from disadvantaged backgrounds within a school, Ms Foley said. 

The new Deis identification model aimed to identify schools with the highest levels of concentrated disadvantage or the highest proportion of students from disadvantaged backgrounds using the school's enrolment data and national census data as represented by the Pobal HP Deprivation index.

"The updated HP Deprivation Index when available can be considered by my department to inform future resource allocation to tackle educational disadvantage," Ms Foley added.

Read More

'This is the first time I’m really enjoying school': Students develop love of learning at Cork Prison school

More in this section

Mother says mental health services haven't improved since her 17-year-old took his own life Mother says mental health services haven't improved since her 17-year-old took his own life
State Papers: Dublin grand prix was on the Formula One grid in 1992 but never got started State Papers: Dublin grand prix was on the Formula One grid in 1992 but never got started
Irish Defence Forces monitoring worsening security situation in Kosovo Irish Defence Forces monitoring worsening security situation in Kosovo
EducationDEIS ProgrammeSchoolsPerson: Norma Foley
<p> A photo of Private Seán Rooney in the hearse during his funeral in Dundalk last week. Pte Rooney was killed when the Defence Forces Unifil convoy he was travelling in was attacked in Lebanon. File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins</p>

Lebanese PM vows to catch Private Seán Rooney's killers

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.264 s