Joe Biden says trip 'feels like coming home' on first day in Ireland

US president Joe Biden has said his trip to Co Louth “feels like coming home”.

Speaking at The Windsor Bar in Dundalk, Mr Biden also paid tribute to his sister Valerie and his son Hunter, who have accompanied him on the trip to the island of Ireland.

He said: “Coming here feels like coming home.”

The president added: “I’ve often said the Irish are the only people who are nostalgic about the future. In my experience hope is what beats in the heart of all people, particularly the heart of the Irish.

“Every action is about hope that we can make things better, hope to build both our nations that has been passed down generation to generation by our families. And it’s hope that continues to this day.”

Mr Biden is meeting with distant cousins John Owen Finnegan and Andrea McEvitt as well as local politicians in the establishment.

He appeared to confuse the All Blacks and the Black and Tans, during his remarks in Louth.

Picture shows President Biden at Carlingford Castle Co.Louth with Tánaiste ,Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Mr Michael Martin, T.D

The US President, paying tribute to relative and former Irish rugby player Rob Kearney, thanked him for the tie he was wearing and referenced the match at Soldier Field in Chicago against the New Zealand team.

“This was given to me by one of these guys, right here, was a hell of a rugby player.

“He beat the hell out of the Black and Tans.”

Completing his first day in the Republic of Ireland, he said: “Thank you all for homecoming welcome. The bad news for all of you is we’ll be back. There’s no way to keep us out.”

“I’m so proud to be here. So proud to be in Louth,” he also told the audience.

He said that one of the great American values was the belief that anything is possible.

“We believe anything’s possible. Anything’s possible.” “Together we have to keep working toward a future of greater dignity and as we face darkness, and there is darkness we have to face, but we must keep marching forward because the world has possibilities.”

US President Joe Biden (left) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin at Carlingford Castle, Co Louth, during his trip to the island of Ireland. Picture date:Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Mr Biden spent around 10 minutes greeting an excited crowd who screamed as he emerged from The Beast to the Louth town.

Shouts of “Welcome home Joe” could be heard as the president, wearing a navy baseball cap, took selfies with those who had waited in the pouring rain to see him.

Mr Biden went into McAteers The Food House restaurant on Clanbrassil Street shortly before 7.15pm.

He had begun his first engagement south of the border with a trip to the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

Mr Biden arrived at Carlingford Castle in US presidential car The Beast, greeted by Tánaiste Micheal Martin.

Crowds of locals who had lined the streets cheered as his motorcade arrived, with some waving US flags.

US President Joe Biden takes a selfie while on a walkabout through Dundalk,. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Some had braved the bad weather for hours in the hope of catching a glimpse of the US president.

The castle offers a view of Carlingford Lough where Mr Biden’s great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan left via Newry port during the Irish famine in 1849 for a new life in the United States.

As Mr Biden walked around the castle amid the rain, someone shouted up to ask him what he thought of the weather, to which the president quipped: “It’s fine, it’s Ireland.”