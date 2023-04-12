PSNI investigating 'security breach' in relation to Joe Biden's Northern Ireland visit

The PSNI have said they are investigating a "security breach" in relation to the US president Joe Biden's visit in Northern Ireland.

Mr Biden landed in Belfast airport at around 9pm on Tuesday night before being met with British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

A document that showed where the US president is staying in Northern Ireland as well as phone numbers of senior PSNI officers was reportedly found on the street, according to BBC Radio Ulster.

In a statement given to the Irish Examiner, the PSNI said "we are aware of a security breach".

"An investigation has commenced and we have notified the Senior Information Risk Officer.

“We take the safety of visiting dignitaries, members of the public and our officers and staff extremely seriously and will put the appropriate actions in place.”

A major security operation is in place for Mr Biden’s visit, with more than 300 officers from the rest of the UK being drafted into Northern Ireland.

The US president met with the British primer minister on Wednesday and will later meet the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties. He will then deliver an address at Ulster University’s new £350m (€398m) Belfast campus.

After he leaves Belfast on Wednesday, Mr Biden will cross the border to attend engagements in Co Louth.

The president has traced his ancestral roots to the area and he will tour Carlingford Castle in the county before spending the night in Dublin.