Pearl the chihuahua with a 'big personality' becomes world's shortest dog

Pearl, a two-year-old female Chihuahua who is "a bit of a diva" with a big personality, is officially the world's shortest living dog according to the Guinness World Records.

At only 9.14cm, Pearl qualified for the title after a veterinarian measured her with a dog measuring wicket in the hospital where she was born in Crystal Creek Animal Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

She's the relative of the previous record holder, Miracle Milly, who passed away in 2020 before Pearl was born. Pearl is the daughter of one of Milly's identical sisters.

Pearl the two year old female Chihuahua is around the same size as a dollar bill (Picture: Guinness World Records)

She's shorter than a popsicle stick, and around the same size as a dollar bill. When she was born, she weighed 28g, but has since gone up to 553g.

Owner, Vanesa Semler says Pearl is "a bit of a diva" and enjoys eating high-quality food like chicken and salmon, and loves "dressing up nice," in a statement published by the Guinness World Records.

“We’re blessed to have her,” said Vanesa Semler, Pearl’s owner. “And to have this unique opportunity to break our own record and share with the world this amazing news.”

Pearl was recently unveiled to the world in Milan, Italy, on the set of TV talent show Lo Show Dei Record. She was carried onto the stage by Vanesa in an opulent Easter egg-shaped seat, and the two had just gone on a shopping trip around Milan.

Vanesa described Pearl as “small like a ball” and said she’s slightly taller than a teacup. Pearl kept a very calm temperament which is unusual for a chihuahua, which impressed the crowd.

Vanessa says Pearl is still a child at heart though she is due to turn three soon. She also has three other dogs, but they are all “normal” sizes.

“Pearl is the only small one,” she said.