Demand for sexual health home tests shows 'phenomenal success' of new service

More than 91,000 free STI home tests were ordered by people checking their sexual health last year as the HSE expanded pilot projects into a national programme.

At the Sexual Health Centre in Cork, manager Catherine Kennedy welcomed this interest, saying the kits normalise testing and reduce pressure on in-person services. The free kits have been available nationally since October for over-17s, following pilots including across Cork and Kerry.

A spokeswoman said 91,123 home STI (sexually transmitted infection) test kits were ordered last year. Some 31,320 of those were ordered between October and December, she said. This year up to the end of March, 28,676 test kits were ordered, she said.

Users were reminded last week not to pay customs charges. "Some people have been asked by customs to pay a charge to receive their test kit. Please do not pay this customs charge," the service posted on its order page.

"Please note that kits dispatched on or after Thursday 9th March have been posted from within Ireland so are not affected."

Ms Kennedy described the figures as “really a phenomenal success” for a new service saying they remove the need to leave work for a medical appointment.

"You go online, you order a screening service and it tells you exactly what to do. It is anonymous coming to your door, so for people in multi-share accommodation there is privacy in that.

“It very much normalises testing as well, anything that normalises getting screened is welcome. We look after our health very well, but sometimes we tend to push the sexual health side down a bit.”

People may find it hard to make time for a traditional test, or lack transport, she said. “Our helpline is predominantly people looking for STI information,” she said.

“We do help people all day, everyday and I would say 70% to 80% of our calls are in relation to not just an STI itself but queries around them, worries or how often they should get tested.”

The centre can now direct asymptomatic people to the HSE Sh24 website for testing. “We would recommend that they would use it, and as well then if people are symptomatic they can go to a screening service,” she said.

“It makes everything a bit smoother. If you have symptomatic people looking for screening they can get in a bit quicker if asymptomatic people or people having routine tests are able to do self-screening at home.”

Among the conditions people call the helpline about is HPV (human papillomavirus) a common STI affecting men and women. Almost all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV, the HSE says.

“I would see an increase in discussion (of HPV) over the last 12 to 18 months on the phone,” Ms Kennedy said. “I don’t know if that is a reflection of covid, maybe for people with a cervix maybe they put off smears, but definitely for us I would say more queries now, more awareness and more questions.”

The first pilot project in January 2021 saw 4,921 orders in 24 hours leading to a temporary pause. A second pilot followed across Cork, Kerry and Dublin which saw over 1,800 tests ordered in the first week.

