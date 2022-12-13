'Significant increase' in sexually transmitted infections among Cork and Kerry students

Cork and Kerry students have been alerted to a “significant increase” in the rates of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) recorded in the region recently amongst young people of typical college-going age.

University College Cork (UCC) students this week have been contacted by the Department of Public Health for Cork and Kerry, the UCC Student Health Department, and the UCC Students’ Union to raise awareness of STIs and how to prevent them. A similar message was also sent to students at Munster Technological University (MTU).

Students were told there has been a significant increase in the rates of STIs recorded in the area among young adults between the ages of 19 to 24 years old, when compared to the same period in 2019. The last few years of data have been affected by Covid restrictions.

“Compared to the same time period, January-October, in 2019, there has been a 42% increase in chlamydia notifications and a 77% increase in gonorrhea notifications among 19–24-year-olds to the Department of Public Health Area D (Cork and Kerry) in 2022," the message said.

Many people who have an STI will not have any symptoms, but STIs do have the potential to make people unwell or cause long-term damage to the reproductive system.”

Figures provided by the HSE to the Irish Examiner show that 656 cases of chlamydia had been reported amongst this age group in the region between January and October this year, compared to 447 during the same timeframe in 2019.

Between January and October, a further 117 cases of gonorrhea had been reported in this age group, compared to 66 during the same timeframe in 2019.

Students who do not have any symptoms of an STI can get checked by ordering a free, anonymous home testing kit online from the HSE, the email added.

Students who have symptoms of an STI or who have had recent sexual contact with someone who has an STI should contact the UCC Student Health Department, their own GP, or the local STI clinic.

As of September, free home testing is available in every county, with anyone who is aged 17 or over able to order a free STI test to their home or other valid postal address from www.sh24.ie.

Dr. Peter Barrett, a public health consultant with the Department of Public Health for the region, said the increase in recorded cases amongst 19 to 24-year-olds is most likely due to a combination of factors.

“It could be a combination of reduced access to testing during the height of the pandemic, but also an increased access to testing now,” he said, adding that home testing is now available nationally.

Having free, anonymous home-based testing is “brilliant” he added. “It's a good thing that’s helping us to pick up more cases.”

“Of course, there is also a possibility that risk behaviour has changed, and how much of this increase that we are seeing due to any of those factors is very difficult to ascertain. It could be a combination of all of the above.”