Tributes paid to 'beautiful' woman killed during tragic Galway accident

The victim of Thursday's tragic accident in Galway has been named locally as Heather Hewitt.

Ms Hewitt passed away from her injuries after an incident while horse riding at Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre on Thursday afternoon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services.

Ms Hewitt, originally from East Sussex in England, had moved to Knockanarra in Galway where she had been living before her untimely passing.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) had both attended the scene and are treating it as a tragic accident.

A death notice for Ms Hewitt reads: "Forever remembered by her loving husband Kieran, daughter Beth, parents Clive and Tracy, sister Andrea, stepchildren Conor, Jack and Millie, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will take place at a later date in the UK

The Association of Irish Riding Clubs (AIRC)'s western organisation led the tributes, writing on social media that they were "shocked and saddened" to hear of her passing.

The Burren Riding Club also paid tribute on Facebook, writing: "Our hearts break for you all. We send you all our deepest and sincerest condolences. As a mark of respect we will not be running our show this Sunday 9th April.”

One mourner added: "A huge hole has been left by the loss of such a beautiful soul" while another described Ms Hewitt as "An absolutely beautiful person inside and out."