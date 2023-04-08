Woman in her 20s dies in Co Meath crash

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward (PA)
Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 10:00
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman aged in her 20s has died in a car crash in Co Meath.

Gardai attended the scene of the collision that occurred at around 1.20am on Saturday on the N51 in Rathmore, Athboy.

The woman was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The road remains closed on Saturday morning pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward, including road users who have any camera footage and were travelling on the N51 in the Rathmore area between 1am and 1.30am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 9280820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

