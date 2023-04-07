FAI condemns latest attack on match official

Separate investigations have been launched by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) and gardaí into an assault on a referee during a soccer match in Co Louth, which left him requiring hospital treatment.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill said he has been in touch with the referee, who was officiating for the North Eastern Football League (NEFL) on Thursday.

“There is no place in Irish football for anyone found guilty of assaulting a referee, he said. “I have reached out to the referee involved in the incident in the NEFL and assured him both of our full support and our determination that this matter is dealt with appropriately in conjunction with the NEFL and our strict disciplinary procedure.” He added:

The FAI is fully committed to our #NoRefNoGame campaign and we will not compromise on the treatment of referees under any circumstances.

Thursday evening's game between Bay FC of Dundalk and Sporting Ballyjamesduff (BJD) in Division One of the NEFL in Muirhevnamor was abandoned with five minutes remaining in normal time.

Footage of the incident appears to show a man running onto the pitch and raising his leg towards the referee, who falls on the ground.

William Long, president of the Irish Soccer Referee’s Society, condemned the assault.

"First of all my thoughts and that of society are with the referee concerned and his family. This is a shocking and appalling attack on someone who went out last night, giving up his free time to ensure a game of football was played.

"The referee, who is a valued and long-standing member of our Louth Branch, has attended hospital today for treatment of his injuries. We wish him a speedy recovery from this outrageous ordeal.”

I know that the league and the FAI are fully investigating the matter and I have every confidence that the matter will be dealt with appropriately in due course. Unfortunately, assaults and abuse of referees remains an ever present concern of society and our members across the country.

“This latest incident shows that, sadly, the ‘respect for the referee’ campaigns are not getting through to everyone participating in the game that we all love and care about."

A Garda spokesman told the Irish Examiner: "Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at approximately 9:40pm last night, at Muirhevnamor, Dundalk. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing."

In a statement on Facebook, Sporting BJD FC said it is "extremely disappointed at last night actions vs Bay FC".

"An investigation is underway and we will do everything in our power to co-operate this matter with the North East Football League. The club will handle this situation with the upmost seriousness and action will be taking by our club."